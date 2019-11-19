Rate increase starting to show up on our hydro bills

Expect to start seeing higher hydro bills this month.

New rates kicked in November 1st which includes a nearly 50 percent increase in the cost of off peak electricity.

The cheapest rate, from 7 pm to 7am on weekdays, as well as weekends and holidays, has climbed from 6.5 cents a kilowatt hour to 10.1 cents.

Mid peak prices, which apply to hydro usage between 11 am and 5 pm on weekdays, are up from 9.4 cents kWh to 14.4 cents.

The Ontario Energy Board has justified the rate hike saying it is due in part to the refurbishment of nuclear facilities and new generation of facilities coming online.

courtesy Ontario Energy Board