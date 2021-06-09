Rates are fees in St. Catharines up for debate Monday

Rates and fees in St. Catharines for things like swimming lessons, hall rentals, and public skates, will be debated at council on Monday.

The proposed 2022 rates and fees will be considered for adoption by St. Catharines City Council at its June 14 meeting.

The Council meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m., will include the opportunity for the public to share its input on the proposed rates and fees.

Individuals wishing to provide feedback can do so by electronic delegation at next Monday’s City Council meeting, by email, or by mail.

To request to speak to Council, individuals must complete the City’s electronic delegation form by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 13.

You must also attend a test session on Monday, June 14. Details are available at www.stcatharines.ca/council.