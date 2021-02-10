RCMP and Border Services Agency launch human trafficking investigation involving Mexican workers

The RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency say a human trafficking investigation is ongoing, and more charges are pending following the arrest of six people accused of bringing workers into Canada from Mexico and exploiting them.



A joint investigation alleges the foreign nationals entered Canada as visitors through airports in Montreal, Toronto and Hamilton, and then worked through employment agencies operated by the accused.



Police say searches in Hamilton and Milton, Ontario in July and September of 2019 found about 80 foreign nationals living in places infested with bed bugs, cockroaches and other vermin