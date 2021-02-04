RCMP body cameras to costs $131 million over five years: budget officer
Outfitting RCMP officers with body-worn cameras at 700 detachments will cost an estimated $131 million over five years.
A parliamentary budget officer costing note says RCMP are expected to purchase 12,500 camera subscriptions for use across the country.
The price tag for the camera and digital evidence management system was based on data from the Toronto Police Service.
The note says that the Mounties could face higher costs in rural and remote detachments.
There were calls for officers to wear the technology last year during global demonstrations demanding more police accountability.
Some experts say there isn't enough evidence to prove the cost of the cameras results in improved policing.
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch Shulman / Feb 4/2021Should we double up on facemasks? Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can reduce risk of transmission, not just severity of infection. Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical and Covid-19 stories of the week.
2021 Golden Globe Noms outTim talks to TV Critic Bill Brioux https://brioux.tv/ Was it a great year of television, or just so-so?
Students in Niagara are heading back on MondayOntario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce says high schools and elementary schools will welcome children back after the weekend. Students in Toronto, Peel and York have to wait another week and go back on Monday. Tim talks to Director of Education for the DSBN Warren Hoshizaki. When students return to school there are new safety measures in place, including children in grades 1-3 wearing masks, and mask use outdoors when distancing can't be maintained.