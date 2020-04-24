RCMP confirm suspect in Nova Scotia shootings attacked girlfriend Saturday night

Nova Scotia RCMP are confirming a weekend rampage that claimed 22 lives began with the gunman attacking his girlfriend on Saturday night.



She was able to escape and hide in the woods during the night.



As she hid, shots were fired and several buildings were set on fire.



Bodies were found in seven locations.



Police say they set up a perimeter to try to capture the gunman and started going door-to-door.



More than six hours later, the woman told police that the suspect was wearing a police uniform and driving a replica RCMP cruiser.

Canadians are being asked to wear red today in honour of the victims.