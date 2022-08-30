RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta

The RCMP is investigating after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia was accosted in city hall in Grande Prairie, Alberta and subjected to a profane tirade.

A video posted on Twitter shows a large man approach Freeland, swearing and calling her a "traitor.''

The RCMP says physical or verbal actions in person or online may be against the law, and that if the criminal threshold is not met to lay charges, it examines the threats and derogatory comments from an intelligence perspective.

The episode involving Freeland has been widely condemned by politicians across party lines.