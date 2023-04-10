iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

RCMP say Edmonton-area officer dies from injuries following crash


rcmp gen cp

Alberta RCMP say an officer has died after being injured in a crash.

They say the officer is a member of the Strathcona County detachment, which is just east of Edmonton.

The crash happened at 2 a.m., but no other details have been provided.

RCMP have scheduled a news conference for later today in Sherwood Park.

Last month, two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute.

 

12

Latest Audio