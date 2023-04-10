RCMP say Edmonton-area officer dies from injuries following crash
Alberta RCMP say an officer has died after being injured in a crash.
They say the officer is a member of the Strathcona County detachment, which is just east of Edmonton.
The crash happened at 2 a.m., but no other details have been provided.
RCMP have scheduled a news conference for later today in Sherwood Park.
Last month, two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute.
Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley discusses his State of the Region address
Niagara's Regional Chair issued the 'State of the Region' address today at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre.
Jim Bradley telling the crowd the challenges the Region is facing and plans to move forward.
