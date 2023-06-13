RCMP says trafficking victims in London, Ont., ring held in 'inhumane conditions'
The RCMP says the victims of an alleged human trafficking operation in London, Ont., were held in conditions that ``bordered on inhumane.''
The Mounties have said that two suspects in their 40s have been arrested and are facing numerous human trafficking charges that include withholding documents, possession of property obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit offences.
They say the months-long investigation involved police forces in southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area.
The RCMP say search warrants were executed at businesses and residences across southwestern Ontario, aimed at dismantling a human trafficking ring that ``criminally exploited'' victims.
They say one of the suspects also faces a sexual assault charge.
Police say the suspects recruited people from abroad to work in Ontario businesses.
