RCMP to update RIdeau Hall security incident this morning

The RCMP will hold a news conference this morning to update a security scare at Rideau Hall yesterday.

Mounties say an armed man was able to access One Sussex Drive yesterday morning.

The address is the official residence of the Governor General. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family are also living on the grounds but officials say neither the Trudeaus nor the Governor General were there at the time.

The C-A-F confirms they are working with the RCMP as they investigate the incident.

This morning's news conference is set for 9:45.

CTV News has confirmed the identity of the suspect as Corey Hurren of Manitoba. Assistant Commissioner Bernadine Chapman said she was pleased with the swift and diligent actions of the responding officers, adding that the incident was resolved quickly and safely.

Investigators have not provided a motive.