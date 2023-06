RCMP working to confirm identities of 15 killed on bus heading to Manitoba casino

Residents in Dauphin, Man., are anxiously waiting for word on the identities of 15 people killed in a fiery bus crash.



Mounties say the group of mostly seniors was heading to a casino when the bus they were on crashed with a semi-trailer near the town of Carberry, west of Winnipeg.



Ten people were also sent to various hospitals.



RCMP say they are working as fast as possible to identify the victims and get information to their families.



They say those on the bus were from Dauphin and the nearby area.



Dauphin Mayor David Bosiak says everyone in the city of about 8,600 knows someone who was on the bus, and there's a collective feeling of shock.