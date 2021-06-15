Re-opening Canadian border plan expected in next few days

Canadians can expect information within days on how the federal government intends to re-open the Canadian border to international travel.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says it will be a "modest" phased-in re-opening.

Non-essential travel into and out of Canada has been severely restricted since March 2020 in response to the pandemic, even though tens of thousands of people have crossed border points since then, most of them essential workers such as commercial truck drivers.

LeBlanc says Ottawa is in talks with the provinces and territories about creating some type of "passport" containing proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

But LeBlanc says the government may provide Canadians who want to travel soon an interim document to verify vaccinations.