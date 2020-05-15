Real estate sales beginning to pick up after April plunge

Canadian home sales plunged last month to levels not seen in almost 40-years.

Amid the economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic home sales plummeted 57.6 per cent from a year earlier.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says seasonally adjusted sales were down 56.8 per cent from March as home buyers and sellers stayed home.

The association says virtual viewing tools are allowing for more remote buying and selling, and it appears sales have begun to pick up again this month.