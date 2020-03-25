Realtors told to stop all face-to-face business
Realtors are being told to stop all face-to-face business in light of COVID-19.
The Ontario Real Estate Association is calling on members to stop conducting in-person showings and maintaining office hours.
OREA President Sean Morrison says, “Why put your health on the line – or the health of your client or community – for showings that can simply be postponed for a few weeks? It’s not worth the risk.”
