iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Realtors told to stop all face-to-face business

CKTB - NEWS - Housing

Realtors are being told to stop all face-to-face business in light of COVID-19.

The Ontario Real Estate Association is calling on members to stop conducting in-person showings and maintaining office hours.

OREA President Sean Morrison says, “Why put your health on the line – or the health of your client or community – for showings that can simply be postponed for a few weeks? It’s not worth the risk.”

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio