"Reawakening All our Relations" at Ball's Falls

An opportunity to honour Indigenous communities and get in touch with nature this weekend at Ball's Falls.

The NPCA is offering special Indigenous-led programming inviting participants to experience nature and reflect on the history and unique features of the land.

In partnership with the Niagara Folk Arts Festival, and Kakekalanicks Consulting, the event is called "Reawakening all Our Relations."

NPCA Manager of Conservation Areas Dr. Alicia Powell tells CKTB the event is designed to lead us into the National day of truth and reconciliation.

Events include traditional storytelling, nature walks and stick making. You can find more information at NPCA.ca

