Rebates on carbon taxes not swaying public opinion

A new survey suggests rebates on carbon taxes haven't helped Canadians warm to them.



The survey is published this week in the journal Nature Climate Change.



It says returning money to taxpayers to offset or even exceed the amount they had paid in carbon taxes didn't make much difference to public opinion about them.



The survey, which took place over 2019 and 2020, also found Canadians don't understand the rebates very well.



And those convinced they were paying more in carbon taxes than they got back remained just as convinced even when they were shown the facts.



When the researchers did similar surveys in Switzerland, which also has carbon rebates, they got similar results.