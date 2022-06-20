Recall for several powdered infant formula products sold at Shoppers Drug Mart
A recall warning on a Government of Canada website has been issued for several powdered infant formula products due to possible microbial contamination.
The products were previously recalled on February 17th and some units were sold via online in error.
The warning says Shoppers Drug Mart is recalling certain Abbott brand powdered infant formula products from the marketplace.
The recall involves four Similac products, including the iron-fortified powder, hypoallergenic infant formula, and iron-fortified and calcium-enriched powder.
-
NITM with Tim DenisNITM with Tim Denis GUESTS: Marla Smith - Director of Development, Niagara Children's Centre Laura Hughes - Self Care Expert
-
Dr. Hirji June 20Dr. Hirji
-
VIEW FROM THE DRIVE THRU June 20VIEW FROM THE DRIVE THRU