Recall of Tim Hortons chicken noodle soup base due to bugs
There is a recall of Tim Hortons soup base due to bugs.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the base of Chicken Noodle soup has been recalled due to presence of insects.
It is asking stores, hotels and restaurants which use the product to not sell or serve it.
The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Alberta up to and including October 20, 2022.
