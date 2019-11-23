RECALL | Some Bonduelle salads recalled in Ontario
A possible E. coli contamination has prompted the recall of some Bonduelle brand salads.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Caesar Salad with Chicken and Bacon, Chef Inspired Salad with Turkey & Ham, Cobb Salad with Turkey & Bacon and Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken all have best before dates of either October 29th or 31st.
They were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and possibly other provinces and territories.
