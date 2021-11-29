Recent extreme storms may be a sign of what lies ahead for winter

One of Canada's high-profile weather forecasters says the recent extreme storms that have pounded parts of the country may be a sign of what lies ahead for winter.



Weather Network chief meteorologist Chris Scott says colder water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean are creating what are known as La Nina conditions, which often lead to drastic shifts across southern Canada.



Scott says the result will sometimes feel like ``weather whiplash'' as temperatures and precipitation swing between extremes.



He says British Columbia and the bulk of the Prairie provinces should see above average precipitation and colder than average temperatures.



A snowy winter is expected in the southern half of Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan, while near normal snowfall is forecast elsewhere.



Scott says the ``weather whiplash'' will play out most dramatically in Quebec and Ontario, where stormy winter weather followed by extended periods of mild weather will bring lots of snow followed by a mix of snow, ice and rain, especially in southern areas.



The Atlantic provinces may see more major storms, but Scott says this winter is largely expected to bring below normal snowfall and temperatures somewhat above seasonal norms.



He's predicting above average temperatures for Nunavut, while long-range forecasts for Yukon and the Northwest Territories project overall colder conditions with less precipitation than usual.