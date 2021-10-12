iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Recognize any of these pieces? Niagara police want to find owners to jewelry believed to be stolen

stolen items

Police are hoping members of the public can identify some stolen items after a man was arrested in Niagara Falls.

On Sunday October 10th, police were called to the Ramada Inn on River Road, where drugs and airsoft rifles and pistols, and a bunch of jewelry - believed to be stolen, were discovered.

36 year old Shaun Christie was arrested on a number of charges.

They are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the owners of the jewelry, including a Silver Charm Bracelet with the engraving “Amanda”.

Click here to see more pictures.

Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009496.

12

Latest Audio