Recognize any of these pieces? Niagara police want to find owners to jewelry believed to be stolen

Police are hoping members of the public can identify some stolen items after a man was arrested in Niagara Falls.

On Sunday October 10th, police were called to the Ramada Inn on River Road, where drugs and airsoft rifles and pistols, and a bunch of jewelry - believed to be stolen, were discovered.

36 year old Shaun Christie was arrested on a number of charges.

They are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the owners of the jewelry, including a Silver Charm Bracelet with the engraving “Amanda”.

Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009496.