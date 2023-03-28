Reconstruction project underway on St. David's Road

Major road work is underway on St. David's Road between St. Catharines and Thorold.

Phase one of the reconstruction began today between Collier Road to Foley Crescent.

The work includes replacement of the existing water mains, installation of new storm sewers and street lighting, and construction of a new roadbase, curbs, and asphalt.

A new multi-use trail will be built on the south side of the roadway and a new sidewalk will be built on the north side.

Construction should wrap up by this fall with phase 2 of the work is expected to begin in 2024 or 2025.