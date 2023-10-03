Record breaking heat possible in Niagara today

It could be record breaking heat in Niagara today.

Environment Canada calling for lots of sunshine today and a high of 28 degrees that could feel more like 34 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

The current record high temperature for October 3rd was set back in 1983 when the mercury hit 26.3 degrees.

We are expecting another sweltering day tomorrow before this settle back into a more seasonal temperatures by the weekend.

Sunday we are expecting a high of 11 degrees.

Meantime in Northern Ontario they could see snow this week.

Environment Canada forecasting a chance of flurries for areas near Thunder Bay and Timmins.