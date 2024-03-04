iHeartRadio
Record-breaking warm weather in south Niagara today, however cooler near Lake Ontario


lake ontario skyline cp

There was a 10-degree temperature difference in Niagara Monday thanks to Lake Ontario.

It reached 14 degrees at one point at the Niagara District Airport. 

That ties a heat high set in 1974 as it hit 14 degrees on this day 50 years ago in St. Catharines.

However in south Niagara, it was a record-breaking day.

It reached 21 degrees in Welland today, smashing a high set in 2011 of 5.2 degrees.

Environment Canada had warned us that the temperature would be cooler in communities near Lake Ontario.

The high for tomorrow is 20 degrees.

