Record breaking warm weather to begin the week for Niagara

We are expecting what could be record breaking heat today and we are not alone with the extreme weather patterns.

Environment Canada says Niagara could reach a daytime high of 18 degrees today.

That would surpass the previous record for this day set at 14 degrees back in 1974.

Tomorrow officials are forecasting temperatures close to 18 degrees again before things cool down for Wednesday.

On the prairies they have winter weather warnings for temperatures feeling like -40 degrees around Edmonton.

Central Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Northern Ontario, are under snowfall and winter storm warnings.

In the U.S., crews are battling wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma, a blizzard hit parts of California and Nevada this weekend, and in central California they saw a tornado touch down.