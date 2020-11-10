Record breaking weather in Niagara

The record breaking temperatures continue today across Niagara.

Environment Canada's Geoff Coulson says its actually been several days of record smashing weather.

On Sunday we got up to 22.7 C which broke a record set in 1975 and 1924 of 21.1 degrees.

Yesterday we got up to 23.3 C which broke the record of 21.5 C set in 1999.

Today the mercury is expected to climb to 24 C breaking the former record of 20 degrees set in 1975.

Coulson says we can thank a Bermuda high which typically doesn't last that long and is quite rare for this time of year.

But he notes like all good things it will come to an end with a cold front making its way into the region tomorrow.



