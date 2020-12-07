It was a record breaking weekend for COVID-19 in Ontario and Niagara.

The province logged an all-time high 1,924 new cases on Sunday, shattering the previous day's record of 1,859 cases.

Here in Niagara, 65 new cases reported over the weekend, 39 of those coming Sunday.

There are currently 234 active cases in the region, along with 13 outbreaks.

12 people are being treated for the virus in hospital locally.

When it comes to the provincial figures Toronto and Peel Region are still accounting for the majority of the province's diagnoses.