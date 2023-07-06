Record-breaking wildfire season will continue to burn hot for months

Natural Resources Canada says the country's record-breaking wildfire season will continue to be abnormally intense throughout July and into August.



The projections are based on anticipated high temperatures, dry conditions and historical comparisons.



The risk is expected to shrink slightly in August, but it will remain high across the country.



Canada surpassed the known historic record for total area burned by wildfires in one season on June 27th, with months of hot weather still to come.



88,000 square kilometres have burned as of July 5th - nearly 11 times the average amount burned by that date over the past 10 years.



More Canadians have been evacuated from their homes this year than in the last four decades, with more than 155,000 forced to leave due to fire and smoke.