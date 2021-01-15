Record breaking year for home sales in Canada
Last year is going on the books as a record breaker for home sales.
The Canadian Real Estate Association reports an all-time high of 551-thousand, 392 homes were sold last year, up 12.6 per cent from 2019.
December sales were up 47.2 per cent on a year-over-year basis.
That was the largest year-over-year gain in monthly sales in 11 years
