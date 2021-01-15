iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Record breaking year for home sales in Canada

CKTB News- home sales

Last year is going on the books as a record breaker for home sales.

The Canadian Real Estate Association reports an all-time high of 551-thousand, 392 homes were sold last year, up 12.6 per cent from 2019.

 December sales were up 47.2 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

 That was the largest year-over-year gain in monthly sales in 11 years

Latest Audio