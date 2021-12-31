Record number of new infections as province set to change testing rules

As new testing rules go into place the province is reporting a record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases with 16,713 infections logged today..

The seven-day average for the number of cases reported in the province stands at 11,348. For context, that number was 4,922 this time last week. Two weeks ago, it was 1,914.

15 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours pushing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 10,194.

Right now, of the 1,144 patients in hospital -- up 179 over yesterday’s total -- 536 patients are fully vaccinated, 236 are unvaccinated, and 42 are partially vaccinated. No vaccination information was provided for the remaining patients.

There are 205 patients in the ICU with COVID -- up five in the last 24 hours -- including 89 unvaccinated patients, 47 fully vaccinated patients, and seven partially vaccinated patients. No other vaccination information was released.