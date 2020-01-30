Record setting day for mental health initiatives in Canada

Canadians have set a new Bell Let's Talk Day record.

More than 154 million interactions were clocked during yesterday's nation-wide conversation about mental health.

For every interaction, Bell will be donating 5 cents to mental health initiatives across the country adding up to a grand total of more than $7.7 million.

Some Niagara organizations have benefited from the funds over the last three years including the Folk Arts Council of St. Catharines, Victim Services Niagara, and YWCA Niagara Region.