iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Record setting day for mental health initiatives in Canada

CKTB - NEWS - Bell Lets Talk

Canadians have set a new Bell Let's Talk Day record.

More than 154 million interactions were clocked during yesterday's nation-wide conversation about mental health.

For every interaction, Bell will be donating 5 cents to mental health initiatives across the country adding up to a grand total of more than $7.7 million.

Some Niagara organizations have benefited from the funds over the last three years including the Folk Arts Council of St. Catharines, Victim Services Niagara, and YWCA Niagara Region.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM JAN 31ST

    Prof. Michael Naraine New athletics rules outlaw Nike's record-breaking shoes

     

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM JAN 31ST

    Dandy Don Landry on Super Bowl LIV

    The 4P Q – Who’s your pick for the Super Bowl?

    Every handle in your house is...

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    2PM JAN 31ST

    Intro – gas price insanity – I paid 81.4 this morning

    Impeachment denouement, this appears to limp to the finish either tonight or next week

    Coronavirus update, we’ll go live for the first part 

    Rick McGhie