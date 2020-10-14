Record year at Fort Erie Race Track despite pandemic challenges

Fort Erie Race Track may have been closed to fans this year, but the 123rd racing season was still one for the record books.

Fort Erie saw a record year for wagering, with $40.2 million wagered this season on 39 days, up from $29.9 million last year with 40 days.

The Fort Erie Race Track was able to safely operate 39 race days while remaining COVID-free.

“This season we had a backstretch community with close to 500 essential horse people, and more than 100 active staff members, and we were able to complete our meet safely and without any positive COVID-19 cases,” said Tom Valiquette, chief operating and financial officer of the Fort Erie Live Racing Consortium. “It was crucial that we were able to operate this season, and I want to thank all of our community members for working together safely and following our COVID-19 protocols. Through the efforts of every one of our team members, we were able to put on another successful season during one of the most challenging years in our history.”

Fort Erie has applied for 40 race days for the 2021 season, beginning June 1 through to October 19.

Fort Erie’s Racebook will continue to remain closed due to COVID-19.