Recovery Day being held in St. Catharines Friday featuring a sober dance party

Niagara is joining 20 cities across Canada hosting Recovery Day events as part of Recovery Month.

The Region's fourth Annual Recovery Day takes place at Market Square Friday afternoon, from 3 pm to 10pm.

This year's celebration will include entertainment, expert speakers, and 20 addiction recovery service booths representing Niagara's frontline support services.

Coordinator Lisa Simone says addiction is a pandemic situation in the city and they want to get the message out before the streets are filled with people heading to Grape and Wine.

She says the event is about showing people that recovery is possible and more and more Canadians are talking about a sober life.

"There are close to 5 million people in recovery in Canada-this is a constituency of consequence. When you add their friends, families, and allies, you are talking about 80-90% of the population being affected. For too long people in Recovery have been silent. Times are changing and we have found our voice", adds Lisa Klco, Nomina Integrated Health Director of Clinics and Recovery Day speaker.

The event will be held at Market Square on King Street in downtown St. Catharines Friday September 22, 2023 from 3-10 p.m.

Speakers and music will start at 3 p.m., a free community meal will be held from 5pm-7pm, and a Sober Dance Party will end the night from 7pm-10pm.