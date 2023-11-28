Red and white around the region to mark Giving Tuesday

Red and white lights will mark Giving Tuesday across the region.

The 'Niagara Lights Up Together' campaign celebrates community spirit and giving by lighting up a number of landmarks.

Today the Peace Bridge, the Niagara 3D sign, the Fallsview Casino, and both the Horseshoe and American Falls will be lit up.

The third annual event aims to remind residents that even in challenging times, the spirit of giving can bring hope and joy to those who need it most.

For more information visit http://www.partners.GivingTuesday.ca/partners/niagaragives?lng=en