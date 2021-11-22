Red Scarf Project spreads across the region

You will see plenty of red scarf's out across Niagara this week.

That as the Red Scarf Project kicks off for HIV / Aids awareness week.

Jackie Barrett-Greene, from Positive Living Niagara, says some 300-500 people in Niagara are living with HIV and even though treatments have come a long way that doesn't end the issue, "Stigma really is the big thing now. Stigma is what is still destroying lives and that is the purpose of the Red Scarf campaign."

Volunteers from the community have supplied Over 1,500 hand knitted scarves for the Red Scarf Project.

The scarves will be hung up in St. Catharines, Welland and Niagara Falls.

Municipalities all over the region will also be raising the Positive Living Niagara flag to recognize the week.