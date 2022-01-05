Redekop concerned about closure of Urgent Care Centre in Fort Erie

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop is voicing concerns over an announced plan to temporarily close the Urgent Care Centre.

The mayor says it is typical of Niagara Health to lean on Fort Erie when they need to make changes, "they are desperate, they are trying to do everything they can to keep their services up and operating. The typical refrain over the last 25 years has been if you need funding or you need resources just go to Fort Erie and take it from there, that is not acceptable."

Niagara Health says the temporary closure will begin Thursday at 11 p.m.

Staff members will be relocated to Niagara Falls and St. Catharines

Bunny Alexander, Chair of the Niagara Health Board of Directors, says, “Temporarily closing the Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre was a decision that was not taken lightly.”

Redekop is concerned that this closure may be used to justify future changes to the site, "I am very concerned about the board, I am very concerned about what they will do next in Fort Erie. It is a shame because there is this magnificent large hospital facility in Fort Erie that could be meeting the needs of the people in this town."