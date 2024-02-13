REDress returns to Niagara to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

The REDress project is back in Niagara, raising awareness and honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Empty red dresses are hung on Brock University grounds, the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts, and Niagara College.

The display is part of the REDress Project, an initiative that started as an art installation by Métis artist Jaime Black at the University of Winnipeg in 2011 to signify the loss of thousands of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit, lesbian, gay, trans, bisexual, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual (2SLGTBQQIA) people to colonial violence.

An in-person event will also be held at Brock’s Pond Inlet on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The gathering will include songs, a panel discussion, a catered lunch, a jingle dress dance, participatory workshops and further exploration of the day’s significance throughout the afternoon.

Robyn Bourgeois, Brock’s Vice-Provost, Indigenous Engagement, will lead a workshop that will use faceless dolls to raise awareness of those who are missing or have been murdered.

Bourgeois said the violence is not confined to the past.

The dresses will remain in place until this Friday.



“It continues to be important to do this work because Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people continue to be murdered or disappear,” she said.

