Region accepting nominations for humanitarian of the year award

The Region is looking for nominees for this years humanitarian of the year award.

The T. Roy Adams Award is handed out annually and honours a resident of Niagara who best exemplifies Roy’s values and dedication to community service; a person who sees volunteerism as an integral part of their life.

You can view the criteria for the award, and nominate someone you know, HERE.

The 2021 winner was Susan Venditti, who was recognized for her lifelong dedication to caring for those less fortunate in our community.

Nominations are open until March 31, 2022.