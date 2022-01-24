Region and NHS spotlight local business ahead of hospital build

Niagara's Economic Development and Niagara Health are trying to spotlight local businesses ahead of the construction phase of the new hospital build.

The two have teamed up to create a new online tool that will help connect the team constructing the facility to local businesses that can supply services or materials for the project.

The Niagara Business Directory will allow the pre-qualified teams to search for Niagara businesses by sector, municipality, size and other variables encouraging them support local businesses and suppliers.

Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley says, "Our businesses in Niagara have the skills, the talent and the passion needed to make significant contributions to this major project, which will have a lasting impact on our community. I look forward to seeing our local businesses not only benefit from this project, but also make their mark on this new local landmark."

An announcement is expected in the near future to name the successful project team that will design, build, finance and maintain the South Niagara Site.