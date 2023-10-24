Region announces new temporary shelter in St. Catharines

A new temporary housing shelter is on the way in St. Catharines.

The Niagara Region announcing that they are establishing a temporary, housing focused, 50 bed modular shelter at 29 Riordon Street.

Opening early next year the site will fill a gap for two years as a new permanent year round shelter is built.

The location of the new shelter is still to be determined.

A release from the region says that "modular housing units provide a unique and rapid solution that allows the Region to advance recommendations made in a recent shelter capacity review."

They add that the location was chosen following an assessment of the area including access to transit and support services for clients.