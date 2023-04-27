Region names new permanent Medical Officer of Health

The Niagara Region has appointed its permanent Medical Officer of Health.

Dr. Azim Kasmani named the Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner of Public Health and Emergency Services for Niagara Region.

Kasmani joined the region as an Associate Medical Officer of Health in August of 2021.

He will take over the role on May 28.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji has been the Acting Medical Officer of Health for the region since 2018, leading the region through the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will now resume his role as Associate Medical Officer of Health.