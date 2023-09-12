Region needs nearly 100,000 new housing units by 2051

Some startling numbers when it comes to the need for housing here in Niagara.

Development industry and housing consultant Alex Morrison giving councilors a clear picture of the need during a committee of the whole meeting last week.

He says the region needs build roughly 17,000 new units every five years until 2051 to meet the demand.

Morrison went on to say that those units need to cover everything from temporary, community housing, affordable rentals and single family homes.

The region is now working on a way to attain those lofty construction goals.