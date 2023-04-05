Region planning to install 10 red light cameras at Niagara intersections

Niagara Region is one step closer to installing red light cameras across the region.

The public works committee has voted in favour of installing 10 cameras at various intersections across the region.

The initial plan will begin with warning signs being installed 60 days before the cameras are operational.

The fine for running a red light is $325.

The plan still needs to be approved by regional council to go into place.

The 10 approved locations under the plan include two in St. Catharines at the intersections of St. Paul Street West and First Street Louth, as well as Niagara Street at Parnell Road.

There will be two in Welland at Prince Charles Drive at Lincoln Street and Niagara Street at Quaker Road.

Niagara Falls will also have two cameras at Lundy’s Lane at Garner Road and Stanley Avenue and Dunn Street.

The other locations include Garrison Road at Pettit Road and Daytona Drive in Fort Erie, Christie Street and South Service Road in Grimsby, Ontario Street at South Service Road in Lincoln, and Highway 20 and Victoria Avenue in Pelham/West Lincoln.