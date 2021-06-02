Region reports 41 new COVID-19 cases today

A slight bump in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the region today.

41 new infections have been announced, that is up from 13 yesterday.

There are 623 active cases.

295,025 vaccines have been administered in the region, with almost 57% of residents receiving one dose. 4.8% of residents have received their second doses.

24 people are being treated for the virus in Niagara's hospitals