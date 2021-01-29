Region's new Vaccine Task Force aims for transparency and fairness

Niagara's new COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force says it has established its Terms of Reference which will guide their work moving forward, however the task force has not yet released what those terms are publicly.

The 25 member task force held its first meeting this week to set the stage for what it calls "an unprecedented collaborative effort that will provide critical input into the extended rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Niagara"

The Task Force, which includes Regional Chair Jim Bradley, and is chaired by Dr. David Dec was established to bring together a wide range of community voices in an advisory role to ensure the Niagara Public Health-led vaccination effort is secure, fair and transparent.

The group will meet bi-weekly until the end of 2021 or until immunization rates in Niagara meet a crticial threshold.



