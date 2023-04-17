Region says garbage tags will increase to $2.85 as of May 1st

The price of a garbage tag is going up.

The Niagara region announcing the cost of a garbage tag is set to rise to $2.85 on May 1st.

The tags are used for extra garbage bags on your collection days.

Officials say previously purchased $2.50 tags will not expire and you can continue to use them.

The new tags will be available for purchase online, or available at participating retail locations across Niagara.

More than 100 different stores sell garbage bag tags on behalf of Niagara Region.