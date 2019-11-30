Region to hold special meeting to discuss Ombudsman report

Niagara Regional Councillors will gather on Thursday for a special meeting to talk publicly about the Ombudsman's report into the 2016 CAO hiring scandal.

The report released Friday, found the hiring process was an inside job, tainted by the improper disclosure of confidential information to a candidate.

Paul Dube's report called it "unreasonable, unjust and wrong"

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik is hoping council finds a way to hold those involved to account.

"A lot of us are looking at this and going we want to make sure this never happens again but we also make to sure that there is accountability for those that are involved in this whole grand scheme that has taken place."

The meeting is set for regional chambers December 5th at 3 p.m.