Regional Chair applauds 2020 adaptability, looks forward to COVID-19 vaccines in 2021
Niagara's Regional Chair is commending health professionals and municipal leaders for learning to adapt during the pandemic.
Looking back at 2020, Chair Jim Bradley applauds the effort made to adjust to the ever changing situation, and says it was good to see different levels of government come together to face the challenges.
But he notes there will always be mistakes made.
"There's always going to be somebody to say, 'You should have, or would have.' As the Premier said, 'coulda, woulda, shoulda.' And there are going to be people, justifiably, on the sidelines who will make suggestions as to how various levels of governments could have performed better. We recognize that that's all part of it."
Looking forward to 2021, COVID-19 vaccines are top of mind for Bradley.
"That's going to be a game changer when we have that vaccine. Obviously, first of all for healthcare workers, people working in long-term care homes, people who are vulnerable in any way being first."
Earlier this week Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji said there has been no indication yet on when the region will receive the vaccines.
-
Lockdown effect on small businessLockdown effect on small business. Matt talks to Mishka Balsom President and CEO of Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins NITM every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Big for-profit long-term-care companies paid out more than $170 million to investors through Ontario’s deadly first wave. Full House actor Lori Loughlin released from prison after 2 months.
-
REPORT: CANADIAN FOOD PRICES SET FOR STEEP CLIMB IN 2021Canada’s Food Price Report 2021, predicts an overall food price increase of 3 to 5 percent for the year as COVID-19 alters consumer behaviour and affects food prices in “surprising ways.” Matt talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Professor in Food Distribution and Policy Dalhousie University.