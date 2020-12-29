Regional Chair applauds 2020 adaptability, looks forward to COVID-19 vaccines in 2021

Niagara's Regional Chair is commending health professionals and municipal leaders for learning to adapt during the pandemic.

Looking back at 2020, Chair Jim Bradley applauds the effort made to adjust to the ever changing situation, and says it was good to see different levels of government come together to face the challenges.

But he notes there will always be mistakes made.

"There's always going to be somebody to say, 'You should have, or would have.' As the Premier said, 'coulda, woulda, shoulda.' And there are going to be people, justifiably, on the sidelines who will make suggestions as to how various levels of governments could have performed better. We recognize that that's all part of it."

Looking forward to 2021, COVID-19 vaccines are top of mind for Bradley.

"That's going to be a game changer when we have that vaccine. Obviously, first of all for healthcare workers, people working in long-term care homes, people who are vulnerable in any way being first."

Earlier this week Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji said there has been no indication yet on when the region will receive the vaccines.