Regional council approves strategic priorities

The Region has approved their new strategic priorities for the current term of council.

Council moving ahead with the “growing better together” plan.

The priorities were grouped into four areas including effectivness, resilient green infrastructure, equitable projects, and prosperity.

Council also created some guiding principles for the term that includes keeping climate change in mind when making decisions, and being transparent and accountable in every action.

Here is a breakdown of the council priorities

- Effective Region which contains initiatives that are focused on continuous improvement, fiscal responsibility, and ensuring high-quality and high-value services for residents

- Green and Resilient Region which includes initiatives that are designed to reduce our carbon footprint, and adapt to climate change impacts by ensuring current and future infrastructure is resilient

- Equitable Region which comprises projects that are designed to ensure Niagara is both inclusive and has economic and housing opportunities for all residents

- Prosperous Region which contains projects to help support a diverse economy to ensure new and existing businesses can thrive and grow

And here are the guiding principles for council



- Keeping climate change in mind when making decisions

- Ensuring that diversity, equity, inclusion and Indigenous reconciliation are considered

- The importance of innovation

- Placing a focus on fiscal responsibility and balanced property taxes

- The need for strong partnerships

- Being transparent and accountable in every action