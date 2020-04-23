Regional council to discuss costs of battling COVID-19



Niagara Regional councillors will discuss ways to deal with the lost revenue and costs associated with fighting COVID-19 during this evening's virtual council meeting.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley explains municipalities, by law, can not run a deficit so council will have to find ways to make up the millions it is going to cost fighting the pandemic.

Also on tonight's agenda an item listed as "Concessions to Local Area Municipalities regarding Taxes and Water Wastewater Billings."

Council has yet to decide whether to extend the deadline for the regional portion of homeowner's property tax payments.

Most of the municaplities are giving property owners until the end of the June to pay their next installment.