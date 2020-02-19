Regional council will be asked to reconsider decision to sue former senior officials
A Niagara Falls regional councillor will fire up the debate tomorrow night around the council table.
Peter Nicholson will introduce a motion asking his fellow councillors to reconsider suing several former senior administration officials.
According to Standard reporter Grant LaFleche, it was just last month council voted to launch a lawsuit against former Regional Chair Alan Caslin, former Region CAO Carmen D'Angelo, former communications director Jason Tamming and former policy director Robert D'Amboise for their role in the tainted CAO hiring scandal.
Nicholson has told CKTB News he is unable to comment on any decisions made in camera.
